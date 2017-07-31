Bucs coach not worried about future

Kjell Jonevret is unfazed by the rumours that Orlando Pirates could replace him with Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic.

Sredojevic has been linked with a return to the club he managed for a short stint in 2006, taking them to the semifinal of the CAF Champions League.

"I have worked in this business for a long time. I know how it is. Sometimes they have patience and other times they don't. Orlando Pirates have had a lot of coaches in the past couple of years. I am professional. We work hard every day and we try to do our best.

"A few pieces are starting to take shape. I am 100% sure that we are going to have a better season. If that's with me, or they have found a dream coach somewhere, that's not up to me."

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela praised the attacking duo of Bernard Parker and Gustavo Paez, who helped Amakhosi beat their arch-rivals.

Paez delivered the ball that Parker scored to help Chiefs win this pre-season friendly.

"We had been trying the pair. I thought they came through nicely," Komphela said.

"One has to also point to Parker's almost perfect performance. He complemented Paez. It's always nice to get two players getting to understand how they have to relate and play because Parker would see Paez early enough.

"Paez said it in his interviews the team is starting to understand how he plays."