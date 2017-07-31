Soccer

'FNB Stadium tragedy could have been avoided': Parliament's Sports Committee chair

31 July 2017 - 10:32 By Bianca Capazorio
Beauty Dlulane, Member of Parliament's Sports Committee (ANC). File photo.
Beauty Dlulane, Member of Parliament's Sports Committee (ANC). File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Beeld / Liza van Deventer

Parliament's portfolio committee on sports says that a fatal accidents like the one that claimed two lives during a Soweto Derby match at the weekend should not happen as the country has the experience needed to avoid them.

Two people died in a stampede at the stadium on Saturday as fans tried to force their way into the sold-out arena to watch the Soweto Derby clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

Beauty Dlulane‚ chairperson of the portfolio committee on sports‚ conveyed her condolences to the families of those who died and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

She said in a statement "accidents of this nature are avoidable and should not be happening as South Africa is experienced in games of that magnitude".

"When spectators come to stadiums‚ there should be plans in place that guarantee their safety‚" she said.

"The Premier Soccer League is experienced in hosting big matches and events. Security plans and crowd control measures should not be compromised. All the matches between the Soweto Giants are crowd pullers and planning for such matches should be done accordingly‚" she said.

Dlulane welcomed the establishment of a ministerial task team‚ saying she hoped it would identify the gaps in stadium security that had led to the accident.

- TimesLIVE

Soccer tragedy caused by ticketless fans trying to gain access to stadium: officials

A tragedy during the Soweto soccer derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Saturday in which two people were killed and ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Officials try to figure out why Chiefs vs Pirates Soweto derby ended in tragedy at FNB Stadium

The stampede at FNB Stadium that led to the death of two people was allegedly caused by fans with fake tickets and those without any tickets who ...
Sport
20 hours ago

MEC confident law enforcement agencies will work around the clock to determine cause of stadium stampede

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says he is confident law enforcement agencies will work around the clock to investigate the main ...
News
23 hours ago

Steve Komphela sends condolences for fans killed in FNB Stadium stampede

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has praised the club's formidable attacking duo of Bernard Parker and Gustavo Paez.
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs' win over Pirates marred by fatal stampede at FNB Stadium

Two people died during a stampede outside this venue during the Carling Black Label Champion Cup between arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Thando Roto looking to become SA's newest sprint star at the world championships Sport
  2. Neymar in China as transfer rumours grow Soccer
  3. Comparison to Khama Billiat doesn't faze Keletso Makgalwa Soccer
  4. 'FNB Stadium tragedy could have been avoided' Soccer
  5. Bucs coach not worried about future Soccer

Latest Videos

Exclusive: Inside Gauteng’s migrant hostels
Watch : 1st TV | President Robert Mugabe (93) struggling to walk and sit ...
X