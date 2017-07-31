The decision to allow the friendly game between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs to continue after a fatal stampede outside FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon is proving to be one of the hardest questions to answer for the organisers of the pre-season match.

Pirates and Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza admitted on Monday that this is a very difficult question to answer after two people died and several others were injured‚ one critically‚ during the sold out Carling Black Label Champion Cup encounter.

‘‘There are all these things which make it difficult to say how do to deal with this issue‚” Khoza said on Monday.

‘‘There is a moral issue that if ever somebody dies in your house where there was a 21st birthday‚ celebration or wedding‚ if somebody dies what happens?