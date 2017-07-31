Neymar in China as transfer rumours grow

Neymar greeted fans in Shanghai on Monday as speculation mounted that the Brazil star could be set to quit Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record 222 million euros.

The 25-year-old striker is at the centre of an apparent tug of war between the two European giants in what would be the most expensive transfer fee in football history.

A training spat with new Barcelona signing Nelson Semedo during a pre-season tour in Miami ramped up chatter that Neymar could be about to swap Spain for the French capital.

Neymar, who has remained tight-lipped about the transfer rumours, posted a message for Chinese fans on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter, after arriving for a promotional visit.

"Ni Hao China! I'm Neymar Jr. and I've just arrived in China," he wrote on Monday.

"I'm in Shanghai at the moment. I would like to send a huge hug to all my Chinese fans, thank you very much for your support."