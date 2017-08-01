Soccer

Cape Town City's Judas Moseamedi to miss start of new PSL season

01 August 2017 - 10:03 By Mark Gleeson
Judas Moseamedi of Cape Town City FC during the Absa Premiership match between Cape Town City FC and Free State Stars at Cape Town Stadium on May 05, 2017 in Cape Town.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Cape Town City striker Judas Moseamedi will miss the start of the new season after suffering a training ground injury that keeps him out for at least six weeks.

The 23-year-old caught his ankle in the turf at the club’s training ground and twisted his knee‚ damaging the ligaments.

The incident happened just weeks after Moseamedi returned to the club after playing for the national team in the Cosafa Castle Cup‚ where he scored a goal against Botswana at the Moruleng Stadium.

Moseamedi is expected to be back only next month‚ missing the MTN8 quarter-final against Polokwane City and at least three of Cape Town City’s opening matches of the new league season.

City play against Polokwane City on August 12 in their first game of the new campaign‚ which follows a successful inaugural season in which the newly formed club finished third in the Premier Soccer League standings and won the Telkom Knockout.

New coach Benni McCarthy will likely leave Lehlohonolo Majoro to lead the line with attacking support from the likes of new signings Teko Modise and Ayanda Patosi.

Moseamedi scored six times for City last season but only started eight matches ‚ being brought on a further 20 times as an impact player.

