Edward Manqele told to lose the pounds if he wants the job at Free State Stars

Edward Manqele is back where his career began at Free State Stars and been impressing in trials over the last weeks but will not be offered an contract unless he drastically loses weight.

The 30-year-old is carrying far too many excess pounds and been told by Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena that he must slim down in order to secure a future at the club.

“We will try and see if he can lose the weight and if that proves to be the case then we are good to go‚” Mokoena told TimesLIVE on Tuesday.

Manqele has struggled with his shape over the last seasons and proven unable to replicate the form he showed when he burst onto the Premier Soccer League scene in Stars’ colours in 2011.