An informal chat bumping into each other at the SuperSport TV studios where Gavin Hunt was more interested in asking about Steven Pienaar’s family than luring him to Bidvest Wits convinced the former Bafana Bafana captain to join the Clever Boys.

As Pienaar was presented to the media along with fellow new signings including Daylon Claasen‚ Slavko Damjanovic and Bokang Tlhone pom Tuesday‚ he revealed that it was Hunt’s personal touch that made the former Everton midfielder chose Wits over the glamour clubs.

New league champion Hunt and Pienaar had bumped into each other making a TV appearance at SuperSport’s studios in Randburg.

“Obviously there were other options. But when I met with the coach in the studio he was more interested about my family and stuff like that‚ and that touched me‚” Pienaar said.

“And that made it quite easy for me to make the decision.