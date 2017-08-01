Soccer

Please respect coach Thabo Senong‚ says Bafana stand-in captain Mario Booysen

01 August 2017 - 14:59 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Bafana Bafana stand-in captain Mario Booysen during the CHAN 2018 Qualifying - 2nd Leg match between South Africa and Botswana at Moruleng Stadium on July 22, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa.
Bafana Bafana stand-in captain Mario Booysen during the CHAN 2018 Qualifying - 2nd Leg match between South Africa and Botswana at Moruleng Stadium on July 22, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bafana Bafana stand-in captain Mario Booysen has urged his national team-mates to respect to coach Thabo Senong during their CHAN‚ third round qualifier match against Zambia next weekend.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter will no longer be coaching the national team in the CHAN qualifiers and has handed over that task to his assistant Senong.

The South African Football Association (Safa) have decided that Baxter cannot afford the time to be involved in the two-legged tie against Zambia that will decide a place at next January’s finals in Kenya.

Jabulani Shongwe stops training at BidVest Wits

Jabulani Shongwe has halted training at Bidvest Wits and is in limbo again as he awaits a suitor to take him away from the league champions.
Sport
6 hours ago

“He (Senong) has been with us since the Cosafa Cup tournament and he was with us during the two second round legs against Botswana‚" said the defender‚ who has returned to Mamelodi Sundowns after a season long loan spell at SuperSport United.

"The fact that he is the one who will be calling the shots must not make the players to be unprofessional.

"We have to respect him and be professional about how we approach training sessions‚ team meetings and the match itself.”

Bafana host the first leg at either Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa or Buffalo City Stadium in East London.

Booysen said it is important for Bafana to get all the three points on offer in the first leg so that they are in the driving seat when they travel to Zambia the following weekend.

“Zambia has beaten Bafana Bafana before at Cosafa but that is in the past and our focus now is to win these two legs and qualify for the tournament.

The 10 PSL players who desparately need a move

With a little over a month to go in the transfer window‚ there are a number of players who could do with a move away from their current clubs for a ...
Sport
4 days ago

"We have to take advantage of the home conditions and travel to Zambia on top‚” he said adding that players are taking this opportunity of representing their country seriously.

“Most of the players in this Chan squad are hungry and they appreciate every opportunity they get of playing for Bafana Bafana.

"We are aware that in future‚ coach Baxter will look at some of us for the senior national team whenever opportunities arise due to injuries and suspensions or whatever reason.

"At the moment though‚ the most important thing for us as a group is to work very well with coach Thabo (Senong) and the rest of the technical team to make our country proud by qualifying for this tournament‚” he said.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Why Proteas need bigger innings‚ not bigger bats Cricket
  2. How Gavin Hunt convinced Steven Pienaar to join Bidvest Wits Soccer
  3. McGregor will be knocked out cold by Mayweather‚ says Brian Mitchell Sport
  4. PSL appoints Senior Counsel to investigate fatal stampede at FNB Stadium Soccer
  5. List of Crusaders play-off bomb-outs of the past 10 seasons in SA alongside ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Meet Frosty, Cape Town’s esports ‘main slayer’
Explosion injures police officers in Venezuela

Related articles

  1. Edward Manqele told to lose the pounds if he wants the job at Free State Stars Soccer
  2. PSL to reach out to other SA sporting codes to asses the threat of fake tickets ... Soccer
  3. Jabulani Shongwe stops training at BidVest Wits Soccer
  4. Cape Town City's Judas Moseamedi to miss start of new PSL season Soccer
  5. Cape flyer in the mix Sport
  6. Why did match go on after fatal stampede? Soccer
  7. Sports minister must control probe into stampede Ideas
  8. Khoza pleads for time to investigate as questions continue to be asked about ... Soccer
  9. Pirates conspicuous by their absence after confirmation of MTN 8 quarterfinal ... Soccer
  10. Ronaldo appears in court over tax evasion claims Soccer
  11. Thando Roto looking to become SA's newest sprint star at the world championships Sport
  12. Neymar in China as transfer rumours grow Soccer
  13. Comparison to Khama Billiat doesn't faze Keletso Makgalwa Soccer
  14. 'FNB Stadium tragedy could have been avoided' Soccer
X