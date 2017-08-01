“He (Senong) has been with us since the Cosafa Cup tournament and he was with us during the two second round legs against Botswana‚" said the defender‚ who has returned to Mamelodi Sundowns after a season long loan spell at SuperSport United.

"The fact that he is the one who will be calling the shots must not make the players to be unprofessional.

"We have to respect him and be professional about how we approach training sessions‚ team meetings and the match itself.”

Bafana host the first leg at either Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa or Buffalo City Stadium in East London.

Booysen said it is important for Bafana to get all the three points on offer in the first leg so that they are in the driving seat when they travel to Zambia the following weekend.

“Zambia has beaten Bafana Bafana before at Cosafa but that is in the past and our focus now is to win these two legs and qualify for the tournament.