PSL appoints Senior Counsel to investigate fatal stampede at FNB Stadium

Advocate Vincent Maleka SC has been appointed to conduct the investigation into events that led to the tragic fatalities and injuries during the Carling Black Label Cup match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Two people lost their lives during the traditional season opener between the two Soweto giants when supporters of both clubs‚ apparently with no tickets in their hands‚ tried to force their way into the venue at one of the gates.