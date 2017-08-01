Soccer

Why did match go on after fatal stampede?

01 August 2017 - 07:14 By Mninawa Ntloko
MORAL DILEMMAIrvin Khoza, chairman of Orlando Pirates, and Kaizer Motaung, chairman of Kaizer Chiefs, at a press conference yesterdayPicture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
MORAL DILEMMAIrvin Khoza, chairman of Orlando Pirates, and Kaizer Motaung, chairman of Kaizer Chiefs, at a press conference yesterdayPicture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

The reason why the Carling Black Label Championship Cup match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs was allowed to continue after a fatal stampede outside FNB Stadium on Saturday is proving a difficult question to answer for the organisers of the pre-season match.

Pirates and Premier Soccer League chairman Irvin Khoza admitted yesterday it was a difficult question after two people died and several others were injured during the sold-out encounter.

''All these things make it difficult to say how do to deal with this issue," Khoza said. ''There is a moral issue. If somebody died at your house, where there was a 21st birthday celebration or wedding, if somebody died, what would happen? Do you go on with the wedding or party? That is another question.

''So we are saying, before you can apportion blame we want to establish the facts so that when we answer we can answer accordingly. Right now we are gathering the facts."

Questions continue to be asked about why the match was allowed to continue. It was played to the end and Chiefs fans and players celebrated after beating Pirates 1-0 through Bernard Parker's strike, seemingly oblivious to the tragic scenes just metres away from the pitch.

Khoza said ''an independent person of unquestionable integrity" would be asked to investigate the circumstances that led to the stampede. This person would investigate whether there were any safety and security-related shortcomings and would be instructed to provide a full report to the PSL within 14 days.

Khoza and his Chiefs counterpart Kaizer Motaung said yesterday they had written a letter to acting PSL CEO Mato Madlala requesting the league to investigate the matter.

The two soccer bosses said they would recuse themselves from the investigation.

"The person concerned must be instructed to obtain all the necessary reports of relevance, including from the SA Police Services, the stadium, the safety and security providers, the clubs and the sponsors, and to do so on an urgent basis," Khoza said.

''That the person concerned be instructed to provide the full report to the [PSL] executive committee within 14 days to ensure that a proper assessment can be made as regards to the appropriate steps to be taken in relation to the matter."

Prince Chauke from Bungeni, in Limpopo, has been identified as one of those who died.

Motaung said they would arrange a memorial service for the two fans who died.

Khoza pleads for time to investigate as questions continue to be asked about Soweto derby stampede

THE decision to allow the friendly game between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs to continue after a fatal stampede outside FNB Stadium on Saturday ...
Sport
15 hours ago

'FNB Stadium tragedy could have been avoided': Parliament's Sports Committee chair

Parliament's portfolio committee on sports says that a fatal accidents like the one that claimed two lives during a Soweto Derby match at the weekend ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Soccer tragedy caused by ticketless fans trying to gain access to stadium: officials

A tragedy during the Soweto soccer derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at the FNB Stadium on Saturday in which two people were killed and ...
Sport
1 day ago

Steve Komphela sends condolences for fans killed in FNB Stadium stampede

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has praised the club's formidable attacking duo of Bernard Parker and Gustavo Paez.
Sport
1 day ago

Chiefs' win over Pirates marred by fatal stampede at FNB Stadium

Two people died during a stampede outside this venue during the Carling Black Label Champion Cup between arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Vettel goes into break with the job half done Sport
  2. Stadiums of horror deaths Soccer
  3. Cape flyer in the mix Sport
  4. Why did match go on after fatal stampede? Soccer
  5. Now Lambie is 'racing his way to Paris' Rugby

Latest Videos

Meet Frosty, Cape Town’s esports ‘main slayer’
Explosion injures police officers in Venezuela
X