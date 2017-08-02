Soccer

East London to host Bafana Bafana vs Zambia clash

02 August 2017 - 18:20 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Bafana Bafana players during a training session at FNB Stadium.
Image: Gallo Images

South African Football Association officials have announced that Bafana Bafana’s African Nations Championship (Chan) first leg encounter against Zambia on August 12 will be played at Buffalo City Stadium in East London.

The second leg of the third round tie will be played in Ndola‚ Zambia‚ in the following weekend.

The 25-man Bafana squad‚ to be coached by assistant coach Thabo Senong‚ assemble for camp on Sunday to start preparations for the two matches.

The South Africans return to the Eastern Cape for the second time this year following a goalless draw against Angola in an international friendly at Buffalo City Stadium in March.

Tickets go on sale on Saturday and go for R40 all round.

