Kane put Morata off Spurs - Pochettino

New Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata turned down a move to Tottenham Hotspur because he feared the competition from striker Harry Kane, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed.

Morata, 24, joined champions Chelsea from Real Madrid last month for a reported fee of £58 million ($76.8 million, 64.7 million euros).

Pochettino spoke to Morata about a move to Spurs two years ago and said the Spain international was deterred by the presence of the prolific Kane at White Hart Lane.

"Morata talked about myself, in the media he said: 'Mauricio called me.' That was two years ago or more," Pochettino said, in comments published by several British newspapers on Wednesday.

"He said to me: 'Why do you want me if you have Harry Kane?'"