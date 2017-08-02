Orlando Piraters coach Kjell Jonevret has quit‚ opening the way for Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevich to take his place as TimesLIVE exclusively revealed last week.

A statement from the club on Wednesday said Jonevret “has tendered his resignation”.

“Mr Jonevret has thanked the Chairman of Orlando Pirates‚ Dr Irvin Khoza‚ the Club and its supporters for giving him an opportunity to coach the Club‚” said Pirates on their website.

According to the statement‚ Jonevret thanked the club for the opportunity.