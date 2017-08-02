Neymar tells Barca teammates 'he is leaving'

Neymar's potential world record move to Paris Saint-Germain moved a step closer on Wednesday as the Brazilian informed his Barcelona teammates he is leaving the club, a Barca source told AFP.

"The player came to train as scheduled and announced to his teammates that he is leaving. The coach has given him permission to not train and to manage resolving his future."

The club, confirmed that Neymar was leaving the club, but gave no further details in a tweet restricted to press.

The contents of the tweet were confirmed to Reuters by one of the club's spokeswomen.

A PSG spokesman declined to comment.

Having matured into one of the finest players in the world and finished third in the 2015 Ballon d’Or vote, Neymar signed a new Barcelona contract to 2021 in October in which his buy-out clause was raised to 222 million euros ($263 million).

Neymar signed for Barcelona from Brazilian side Santos for 57.1 million euros, although it was later revealed the cost was closer to 100 million euros.