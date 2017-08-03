French league urges La Liga to accept Neymar payment

The French league on Thursday stepped into the Neymar transfer affair, calling on their Spanish counterparts not to block the Brazilian's move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The LFP issued a strongly worded statement hours after La Liga refused to accept a cheque presented by Neymar's advisors for 222 million euro ($260 million) to pay his buyout clause with Barcelona.

The French body urged the Spanish league "to stick to FIFA's rules and its responsibilities" to allow the 25-year-old's world record switch to the French capital.