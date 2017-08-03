Soccer

French league urges La Liga to accept Neymar payment

03 August 2017 - 17:50 By AFP
Neymar of Brazil during the International Friendly match between South Africa and Brazil at FNB Stadium. File photo
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

The French league on Thursday stepped into the Neymar transfer affair, calling on their Spanish counterparts not to block the Brazilian's move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The LFP issued a strongly worded statement hours after La Liga refused to accept a cheque presented by Neymar's advisors for 222 million euro ($260 million) to pay his buyout clause with Barcelona.

The French body urged the Spanish league "to stick to FIFA's rules and its responsibilities" to allow the 25-year-old's world record switch to the French capital.

Neymar set to jet in for world record move to PSG

Neymar is expected to arrive in Paris on Thursday to finalise his world record 222 million euro ($260 million) move from Barcelona to Paris ...
Sport
10 hours ago

"The LFP is astonished and does not understand La Liga's refusal to simply accept payment of the release clause," a statement read.

It added that the LFP has put its legal team at PSG's disposal to resolve the issue "in order that Neymar's contract can be resolved with the minimum delay.

"The LFP supports Paris Saint-Germain and wishes Neymar's arrival in the Ligue 1 championship."

Earlier, a La liga spokesperson told AFP: "We can confirm that the legal representatives of the player attended La Liga to pay the clause and this has been rejected."

Neymar tells Barca teammates 'he is leaving'

Neymar's potential world record move to Paris Saint-Germain moved a step closer on Wednesday as the Brazilian informed his Barcelona teammates he is ...
Sport
1 day ago

La Liga president Javier Tebas has been an outspoken critic of PSG's move to snatch one of the Spanish league's biggest stars.

Tebas believes the astronomical sums being spent by the French giants, including a reported 30 million euro salary after tax for Neymar, makes it impossible for them to comply with financial fair play regulations (FFP).

