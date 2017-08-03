Soccer

'Irvin Khoza is a hard man to resist' - new Orlando Pirates coach Sredojević

03 August 2017 - 14:32 By Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates's chairman Irvin Khoza and new head coach Milutin Sredojević at a press conference on Thursday 3 August 2017.
Orlando Pirates's chairman Irvin Khoza and new head coach Milutin Sredojević at a press conference on Thursday 3 August 2017.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix

Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic got a call that was "hard to resist"‚ the coach said after he was announced as the new coach of Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

Sredojevic was presented to the media as the replacement to Kjell Jonevret‚ who resigned on Wednesday‚ by Pirates' chairman Irvin Khoza.

"I got a call that was hard to resist‚" Sredojevic said in his opening statement.

"A call from my father. Irvin Khoza is a hard man to resist."

Sredojevic‚ also strongly linked to Egyptian giants Zamalek‚ returns for a second stint at Pirates having also coached Bucs for seven months in 2006.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Oupa Manyisa joins Mamelodi Sundowns from Orlando Pirates Soccer
  2. Super Rugby final moment of truth arrives for Ackermann and his Lions Rugby
  3. 'Irvin Khoza is a hard man to resist' - new Orlando Pirates coach Sredojević Soccer
  4. WATCH: Wayde van Niekerk ready for challenge of being the next Bolt Sport
  5. Milutin 'Micho' Sredojević confirmed as new Orlando Pirates coach Soccer

Latest Videos

Wayde Van Niekerk is ready to be the next Usain Bolt
Tributes pour in for Rhythm City actor Dumi Masilela

Related articles

  1. Oupa Manyisa joins Mamelodi Sundowns from Orlando Pirates Soccer
  2. Milutin 'Micho' Sredojević confirmed as new Orlando Pirates coach Soccer
  3. Serb lined up as Kjell jumps Bucs ship Soccer
  4. SA football fans unlikely to believe attempts to downplay Sredojevic's expected ... Soccer
  5. Ex-Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates star close to joining Free State Stars Soccer
X