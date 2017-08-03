Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic got a call that was "hard to resist"‚ the coach said after he was announced as the new coach of Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

Sredojevic was presented to the media as the replacement to Kjell Jonevret‚ who resigned on Wednesday‚ by Pirates' chairman Irvin Khoza.

"I got a call that was hard to resist‚" Sredojevic said in his opening statement.