Milutin 'Micho' Sredojević confirmed as new Orlando Pirates coach
Orlando Pirates have completed the signing of Milutin Sredojević‚ who returns to the club for a second stint having been in charge for a brief spell just over a decade ago.
Sredojević replaces Kjell Jonevret‚ who resigned on Wednesday just six months into the job.
Dr Khoza: "We also welcome back Milutin Sredejovic, coach Micho. A man who's integrity I respect"— Orlando Pirates FC (@Orlando_Pirates) August 3, 2017
Sredojevic quit as head coach of Uganda on Saturday‚ six months after leading the Cranes to their first Africa Cup of Nations finals tournament in 38 years.
Dr Khoza: "When he left, he left graciously. Now, he comes back with a great record and experiences throughout the continent"— Orlando Pirates FC (@Orlando_Pirates) August 3, 2017
Micho‚ as he is affectionately known‚ is remembered by giving a teenage Senzo Meyiwa his debut against AmaZulu in a league match won 2-1 by The Bucs at Ellis Park on November 8‚ 2006.
Khoza also said that Pirates will make a few signings before the start of the new season.
Dr Khoza: "We are hoping to finalize one or two signings before the start of the season in key positions"— Orlando Pirates FC (@Orlando_Pirates) August 3, 2017
- TimesLIVE
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP