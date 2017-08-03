Soccer

Milutin 'Micho' Sredojević confirmed as new Orlando Pirates coach

03 August 2017 - 14:08 By Tiisetso Malepa
New Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin Sredojević.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix

Orlando Pirates have completed the signing of Milutin Sredojević‚ who returns to the club for a second stint having been in charge for a brief spell just over a decade ago.

Sredojević replaces Kjell Jonevret‚ who resigned on Wednesday just six months into the job.

Sredojevic quit as head coach of Uganda on Saturday‚ six months after leading the Cranes to their first Africa Cup of Nations finals tournament in 38 years.

Micho‚ as he is affectionately known‚ is remembered by giving a teenage Senzo Meyiwa his debut against AmaZulu in a league match won 2-1 by The Bucs at Ellis Park on November 8‚ 2006.

Khoza also said that Pirates will make a few signings before the start of the new season.

- TimesLIVE

