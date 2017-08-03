Neymar set to jet in for world record move to PSG

Neymar is expected to arrive in Paris on Thursday to finalize his world record $260 million move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain, which will earn him around $35.5 million a year.

The summer's longest-running transfer saga, which this week saw the 25-year-old tracked from the United States to China to the Middle East, back to Barcelona to say goodbye before a swift detour to Porto where he was thought to have undergone a medical, will end in the French capital with new teammates already queuing up to welcome him.

Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore is already set to surrender his symbolic number 10 shirt to his fellow South American at the Parc des Princes, where Neymar could be unveiled to fans on Saturday evening when PSG open their new Ligue 1 season against Amiens.

"I want him to feel comfortable and happy from day one," Pastore told Cadena SER radio.