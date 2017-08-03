Mamelodi Sundowns have not confirmed the transfer of Oupa Manyisa to that club from Orlando Pirates‚ raising speculation that a swap announced by Bucs chairman Irvin Khoza on Thursday is far from a done deal.

In a quick initial response to Khoza’s bombshell announcement at Orlando Stadium ahead of presenting Pirates’ new coach‚ Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic‚ Downs said they would make an announcement at a later stage.

Posting on their official Twitter page‚ the Pretoria club stated: “Mamelodi Sundowns will make an announcement in due course concerning Oupa Manyisa.”

Khoza did say on Thursday that the transfer of Bucs’ captain Manyisa would be a swap deal‚ with the “details still to be finalised”.