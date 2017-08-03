“The national team of Rwanda‚ the national team of Uganda‚ twice qualified for the Chan (African Nations Championship)‚ once for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 39 years.

“One project has been closed just recently with Uganda. I got a call that is very hard to resist. The magnitude of this big club‚ the charisma if this chairman. I want to call him my football father – Irvin Khoza is irresistible to accept.

“I am determined to show that from all the experience I got in the last 10 years‚ on a journey of football studies across Africa‚ my end diploma is made here.

“I want to give my contribution to this great country‚ to the football game. I want to put a smile on the faces of the supporters.

“And I will just repeat what I just asked the players: ‘It is simply unacceptable that any one of us is entering and doing any job at Orlando Pirates‚ and the first condition is (not) that you need to have the face of a winner’.

“As such I will together with my technical team‚ my management and chairman‚ my players‚ do anything possible within my capacities return the club to where it belongs – amongst the best.

The coach added: “The biggest motivation is the talent of the players. I see huge room for improvement.