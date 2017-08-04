Arrows relishing their cup start against league champions Wits
Lamontville Golden Arrows see the prospect of playing champions Bidvest Wits in the opening game of the new season as a challenge and a good measure of their potential‚ says coach Clinton Larsen.
Arrows are away at Bidvest Stadium next Friday night in the first of the MTN8 quarterfinals as the new campaign gets underway and Larsen says his players are chomping at the bit for the opportunity.
“It’s a great challenge for everyone involved at the club to come up against the best team in the country‚ the league champions‚ the defending MTN8 champions.
"This will really be a good measure of where we are this early in the season and we are all looking forward to it‚” he told TimesLIVE.
“I don’t sense any nerves‚ all the players are talking about is beating Wits and progressing to the semis‚ so that’s a positive.
“Whether it translates to a good performance is another thing. But I’m happy with the fact they are looking forward to the game and looking forward to the challenge.
“It’s going to be a huge challenge if you look at some of the acquisitions Wits have made but that’s part and parcel of being a small club and these challenges are ones to relish.”
Arrows have been quietly preparing without any of the noise and attention that has surrounded some of the other Premier Soccer League clubs.
“The most pleasing part of our preseason preparations is that we haven’t lost any players from last season and everybody has been with us from day one‚” Larsen said.
“We have followed the line of continuity this season. If you noticed we have signed just two new players‚ that’s all the business we’ve done so far in the transfer market.
”We are hoping to add one or two more before next Friday but at this stage we have gone more for continuity than bringing big signings in.”
Arrows did most of their pre-season work in Durban and participated in a four-team tournament in Richards’ Bay.
“We’ve played Chippa and all the NFD teams here in Durban so we are happy with our preparation.
"It’s been seven long weeks leading up to Wits and the players are at a good level in terms of their condition and in terms of their performance. We are happy with it all‚” their coach said.
Arrows take on Ajax Cape Town in the Mother City in their first league game on Saturday August 19.
“Ajax away is never an easy start for any club‚” added Larsen.
“So‚ yes‚ two top games to start with but we’d rather have it that way. If we get a good result against two top teams in our first two games that will automatically build confidence.”
