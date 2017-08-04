Lamontville Golden Arrows see the prospect of playing champions Bidvest Wits in the opening game of the new season as a challenge and a good measure of their potential‚ says coach Clinton Larsen.

Arrows are away at Bidvest Stadium next Friday night in the first of the MTN8 quarterfinals as the new campaign gets underway and Larsen says his players are chomping at the bit for the opportunity.

“It’s a great challenge for everyone involved at the club to come up against the best team in the country‚ the league champions‚ the defending MTN8 champions.

"This will really be a good measure of where we are this early in the season and we are all looking forward to it‚” he told TimesLIVE.