Bucs, Chiefs to be grilled in stampede inquiry
Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs officials are likely to be called to testify at the commission of inquiry into the stampede in which two people were killed at FNB Stadium last weekend.
Sports Minister Thembelani "Thulas'' Nxesi instituted the inquiryshortly after the tragedy.
"We believe that the clubs, organisers of the event or other stakeholders who were involved must be called to the inquiry," said ministry director-general Alec Moemi.
"We have set ourselves one month to produce a report and should there be a need for an extension it will be considered carefully," said Moemi.
Nxesi said the inquiry aimed to hold those who had failed to do their jobs properly liable.
"What is clear here is that we have to go deeper into this issue and find out how we ended up in this situation. Find out who was responsible for security, was there enough personnel, what was the role of the stakeholders.
"Did the stakeholders play their roles, and if not why not?" said Nxesi.
The minister said theterms of reference had been sent to the Department of Justice for a legal opinion before moving forward and appointing a judge.
The PSL appointed Vincent Maleka SC to conduct an investigation into the disaster, but Moemi said it had nothing to do with the ministry's inquiry.
"The PSL investigation is their business and it has nothing to do with us," the director-general said.
