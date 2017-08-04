Bucs, Chiefs to be grilled in stampede inquiry

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs officials are likely to be called to testify at the commission of inquiry into the stampede in which two people were killed at FNB Stadium last weekend.

Sports Minister Thembelani "Thulas'' Nxesi instituted the inquiryshortly after the tragedy.

"We believe that the clubs, organisers of the event or other stakeholders who were involved must be called to the inquiry," said ministry director-general Alec Moemi.

"We have set ourselves one month to produce a report and should there be a need for an extension it will be considered carefully," said Moemi.