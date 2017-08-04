WATCH: Neymar arrives in Paris promising glory for PSG

The world's most expensive footballer, Brazilian superstar Neymar, landed in the French capital Friday following his record transfer from Spanish giants Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

Fans swarmed a PSG outlet on the Champs Elysees to buy shirts with Neymar's name and number on the back as the 25-year-old forward headed for the city centre in a motorcade after arriving in a private jet shortly before 11am (0900 GMT) at Le Bourget airport north-east of Paris.

Neymar had flown in from Barcelona a day after completing a $264 million move from the Spanish club and will earn a reported $35.5 million annually in a five-year deal.

"I am extremely happy to join Paris Saint-Germain," Neymar said late Thursday.