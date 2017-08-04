‘One of my most difficult decisions,’ says Neymar as he's paraded by PSG

Neymar said Friday joining Paris Saint-Germain in a world record transfer was “one of the most difficult decisions” he has had to make as he looked forward to the challenges ahead with his new club.

“In Barcelona I had adapted well to the city and the team. I had friends there and it has not been easy,” the 25-year-old Brazil superstar admitted at a press conference where PSG presented their new superstar at Parc des Princes.

“It was a tense time, thinking about what I should do in my life. I have left behind a lot of friends, but things go very fast in football.

“I thank all my teammates at Barca for their friendship. I was very happy there for four years but I felt it was time to move on.”

Neymar completed his stunning transfer on Thursday when he signed a five-year deal with the French giants after paying 222 million euros ($264 million) to release himself from his contract at Barcelona.

He spent the last four seasons in Catalonia, notably winning two Spanish titles and the Champions League in 2015.