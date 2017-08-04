Soccer

Sundowns ban players and staff from talking about Oupa Manyisa

04 August 2017 - 12:24 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Oupa Manyisa in action during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Ajax Cape Town at Orlando Stadium on May 17, 2017 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns’ staff and players have been barred by senior management from making public comments about Oupa Manyisa.

Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza announced on Thursday that Bucs’ stalwart midfieler and captain Manyisa was being transferred to Sundowns in a swap deal‚ the details of which he could not disclose as they were still being resolved.

Attempts by TimesLIVE to learn more from sources at Sundowns have been blocked.

Downs’ players‚ who are currently on a preseason mini-camp at the Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg‚ were ordered by members of the board to refrain from making public comments about the former Pirates captain on Friday morning at breakfast.

Back at Sundowns’ offices at Chloorkop‚ general manager Yogesh Singh warned the employees that whoever makes public comments about the transfer saga would be in contravention of the staff handbook.

Khoza made the shock announcement that Manyisa had signed for Sundowns in a swap deal that will see one or two players moving in the opposite direction.

Oupa Manyisa joins Mamelodi Sundowns from Orlando Pirates

Oupa Manyisa has joined rivals Mamelodi Sundowns from Orlando Pirates on a three-year deal‚ club chairman Irvin Khoza announced on Thursday.
23 hours ago

But‚ in a quick response to Khoza’s bombshell announcement at Orlando Stadium where he presented Pirates’ new coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic‚ Downs said they would make an announcement at a later stage.

Manyisa missed Pirates’ training match against SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Thursday afternoon‚ but he was yet to arrive at the Sundowns training base in Rustenburg on Friday morning‚ TimesLIVE is informed.

- TimesLIVE

