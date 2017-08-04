Sundowns ban players and staff from talking about Oupa Manyisa
Mamelodi Sundowns’ staff and players have been barred by senior management from making public comments about Oupa Manyisa.
Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza announced on Thursday that Bucs’ stalwart midfieler and captain Manyisa was being transferred to Sundowns in a swap deal‚ the details of which he could not disclose as they were still being resolved.
Dr Khoza: "Oupa Manyisa will be joining Sundowns. He has an unbelievable record with Pirates"— Orlando Pirates FC (@Orlando_Pirates) August 3, 2017
Attempts by TimesLIVE to learn more from sources at Sundowns have been blocked.
Downs’ players‚ who are currently on a preseason mini-camp at the Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg‚ were ordered by members of the board to refrain from making public comments about the former Pirates captain on Friday morning at breakfast.
Back at Sundowns’ offices at Chloorkop‚ general manager Yogesh Singh warned the employees that whoever makes public comments about the transfer saga would be in contravention of the staff handbook.
Khoza made the shock announcement that Manyisa had signed for Sundowns in a swap deal that will see one or two players moving in the opposite direction.
But‚ in a quick response to Khoza’s bombshell announcement at Orlando Stadium where he presented Pirates’ new coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic‚ Downs said they would make an announcement at a later stage.
Mamelodi Sundowns will make an announcement in due course concerning Oupa Manyisa.— Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) August 3, 2017
Manyisa missed Pirates’ training match against SuperSport United at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Thursday afternoon‚ but he was yet to arrive at the Sundowns training base in Rustenburg on Friday morning‚ TimesLIVE is informed.
