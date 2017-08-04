Sundowns ban players and staff from talking about Oupa Manyisa

Attempts by TimesLIVE to learn more from sources at Sundowns have been blocked.

Downs’ players‚ who are currently on a preseason mini-camp at the Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg‚ were ordered by members of the board to refrain from making public comments about the former Pirates captain on Friday morning at breakfast.

Back at Sundowns’ offices at Chloorkop‚ general manager Yogesh Singh warned the employees that whoever makes public comments about the transfer saga would be in contravention of the staff handbook.

Khoza made the shock announcement that Manyisa had signed for Sundowns in a swap deal that will see one or two players moving in the opposite direction.