The fixtures for the 2017-18 Absa Premiership season have finally been released‚ two weeks before the kickoff.

The opening weekend of the new PSL season is headlined by a potentially explosive Tshwane derby clash between SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday‚ August 19.

The new season kicks off a day earlier with Bidvest Wits starting the defence of their title against last season’s surprise packages Cape Town City at Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday night.