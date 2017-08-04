Wits to begin defence of PSL title at home against Cape Town City
The fixtures for the 2017-18 Absa Premiership season have finally been released‚ two weeks before the kickoff.
The opening weekend of the new PSL season is headlined by a potentially explosive Tshwane derby clash between SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday‚ August 19.
The new season kicks off a day earlier with Bidvest Wits starting the defence of their title against last season’s surprise packages Cape Town City at Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday night.
The other notable matchups of the opening weekend see Orlando Pirates at home to Chippa United at Orlando Stadium in Soweto‚ and Baroka FC at home to Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium in the Limpopo derby on August 19.
On Sunday‚ August 20‚ Kaizer Chiefs hit the road to take on Bloemfontein Celtic at the Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein while the other match of Sunday sees Platinum Stars hosting Maritzburg United at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg.
PSL Opening Fixtures:
Saturday‚ August 18: Wits v Cape Town City (Bidvest Stadium‚ 8pm)
Saturday‚ August 19: Polokwane City v Baroka (Peter Mokaba Stadium‚ 3pm)‚ SuperSport United v Mamelodi Sundowns (Lucas Moripe Stadium‚ 3pm)‚ AmaZulu v Free State Stars (King Zwelithini Stadium‚ 3pm)‚ Orlando Pirates v Chippa United (Orlando Stadium‚ 6pm)‚ Ajax Cape Town v Golden Arrows (Cape Town Stadium‚ 8.15pm)
Sunday‚ August 20: Platinum Stars v Maritzburg United (Royal Bafokeng Stadium‚ 3pm)‚ Bloemfontein Celtic v Kaizer Chiefs (Free State Stadium‚ 3pm)
- TimesLIVE
