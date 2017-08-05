Neymar waits as PSG make quick million on record investment

Neymar will watch from the stands as Paris Saint Germain open their season Saturday, but the French club have already clawed back around a million euros on their world record investment thanks to selling a staggering 10,000 shirts bearing the Brazilian's name in just one day.

The 25-year-old superstar, signed from Barcelona for a mind-boggling 222 million euros ($264 million), will be presented to the PSG support prior to his new team's first game of the Ligue 1 campaign against promoted Amiens.

A ceremony will begin at 3:45pm (1345 GMT) with the kick-off put back quarter of an hour to 5:15pm to allow extra time for the player's unveiling before an expected sell-out crowd of more than 45,000 at the Parc des Princes.

However, Neymar's hopes of playing in the match were dashed when his international transfer certificate failed to be lodged with the French league by the midnight deadline on Friday.