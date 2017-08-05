Soccer

Why 'Micho' chose Orlando Pirates over Egyptian giants Zamalek

05 August 2017 - 14:56 By Marc Strydom
Orlando Pirates's chairman Irvin Khoza and new head coach Milutin Sredojević at a press conference on Thursday 3 August 2017.
Orlando Pirates's chairman Irvin Khoza and new head coach Milutin Sredojević at a press conference on Thursday 3 August 2017.
Image: Sydney Mahlangu/Backpagepix

Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic chose the intensity of club football over a national team coaching job‚ and the lure of a return to prove himself at Orlando Pirates over a new challenge at Egyptian giants Zamalek.

It says something for the drawing power now of the multi-billion-rand‚ African-televised Premier Soccer League that a coach will chose a big club in South Africa over an historically even bigger one in north Africa in Cairo giants Zamalek.

It appears to indicate a shift in mindset towards the emerging region of Southern Africa‚ which boasts the current African club champions in Mamelodi Sundowns‚ from the north.

Apart from SA now being apparently increasingly the choice destination for coaches on the continent‚ Sredojevic said the challenge he relished of turning around Pirates after their worst PSL finish of 11th‚ and the day-to-day work involved in club coaching‚ were his deciding factors.

Orlando Pirates' chairman Khoza admits to problems at the club

Irvin Khoza does not easily admit to problems at Orlando Pirates‚ but‚ with much deflection and in his own characteristically circuitous manner‚ he ...
Sport
1 day ago

“Here is my brother‚ my business manager and agent‚ who can tell you that on his table have come numerous offers‚ verbally written‚ from many national teams‚ from many teams‚” Sredojevic said being presented to the media this week‚ indicating his agent Ivica Stankovic.

“Whether it is Zamalek‚ whether it is Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli in Libya‚ whether it is the Middle East.

“I have chosen this because of two factors.

“One factor is: I love challenges and I really want to see how far I can reach as a coach. Because I believe that I have still very much space in front of me to grow.

“But to grow you need to enter into a challenge and to show‚ yes‚ I reached the level required for this.

“The second (factor) is: I had given everything that I could to Uganda. Unfortunately‚ due to problems of the federation not being able to fulfill their duty towards me‚ I have left.

“And now the best way to forget the mission behind you‚ and to refocus on the mission on front of you‚ is to work day to day.

“I couldn’t take one of the national teams. I would have time‚ I would think about past times‚ and then it would put me under pressure.

'Irvin Khoza is a hard man to resist' - new Orlando Pirates coach Sredojević

Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic got a call that was "hard to resist"‚ the coach said after he was announced as the new coach of Orlando Pirates at Orlando ...
Sport
2 days ago

“I want to work‚ I want to commit myself 24 hours a day‚ seven days a week‚ 365 days a year‚ in the game of football. And to be the loyal servant of the game here.

“This is why I have chosen to come here. And I want to do anything possible to prove that I have not made a mistake.”

Sredojevic (47)‚ who coached Bucs for seven months in 2006‚ has rejoined the Soweto giants on a three-year contract.

He joins Pirates after four years coaching Uganda‚ where the Serb became a national hero for guiding the Cranes to their first Africa Cup of Nations in 39 years in Gabon this year.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Promoted Bavuma stands firm for SA Cricket
  2. Why 'Micho' chose Orlando Pirates over Egyptian giants Zamalek Soccer
  3. Former Proteas captain Smith calls for split coaching system Cricket
  4. Iconic Ellis Park finally finds its way into Super Rugby final history Rugby
  5. England on top after frenetic session Cricket

Latest Videos

Second 'coffin assault' video emerges
Texas police officer sent flying by drunk driver and survives

Related articles

  1. Wits' Ferreira hopes new manual can resolve PSL stadium security issues Soccer
  2. Bafana's 2018 World Cup fate to be decided in coming months Soccer
  3. ‘One of my most difficult decisions,’ says Neymar as he's paraded by PSG Soccer
  4. Orlando Pirates' chairman Khoza admits to problems at the club Soccer
  5. WATCH: Neymar arrives in Paris promising glory for PSG Soccer
  6. Wits to begin defence of PSL title at home against Cape Town City Soccer
  7. Sundowns ban players and staff from talking about Oupa Manyisa Soccer
  8. Arrows relishing their cup start against league champions Wits Soccer
  9. How 'Micho' intends to make Orlando Pirates great again Soccer
  10. Wenger back at tables for last spin Soccer
  11. Micho promises to put Bucs back at the top Soccer
  12. Bucs, Chiefs to be grilled in stampede inquiry Soccer
  13. Oupa Manyisa's transfer to Mamelodi Sundowns far from a done deal Soccer
  14. French league urges La Liga to accept Neymar payment Soccer
  15. Sredojevic's introductory speech at Pirates rivals Komphela's own pearls of ... Soccer
X