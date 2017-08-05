“Here is my brother‚ my business manager and agent‚ who can tell you that on his table have come numerous offers‚ verbally written‚ from many national teams‚ from many teams‚” Sredojevic said being presented to the media this week‚ indicating his agent Ivica Stankovic.

“Whether it is Zamalek‚ whether it is Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahli in Libya‚ whether it is the Middle East.

“I have chosen this because of two factors.

“One factor is: I love challenges and I really want to see how far I can reach as a coach. Because I believe that I have still very much space in front of me to grow.

“But to grow you need to enter into a challenge and to show‚ yes‚ I reached the level required for this.

“The second (factor) is: I had given everything that I could to Uganda. Unfortunately‚ due to problems of the federation not being able to fulfill their duty towards me‚ I have left.

“And now the best way to forget the mission behind you‚ and to refocus on the mission on front of you‚ is to work day to day.

“I couldn’t take one of the national teams. I would have time‚ I would think about past times‚ and then it would put me under pressure.