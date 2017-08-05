Bidvest Wits CEO Jose Ferreira admits that the Premier Soccer League has a security issue‚ but said he hopes a new stadium security compliance manual will go a long way to resolving that.

Ferreira‚ also a member of the PSL’s executive committee (exco)‚ said the new manual comes into effect in the coming season.

The 2016-17 season was marked by too many incidents of unruliness where there were injuries in PSL stadiums.

Most notable was the pitch invasion during Mamelodi Sundowns’ 6-0 thrashing of Orlando Pirates at Loftus Versfeld in February‚ where fights broke out‚ property was damaged‚ and fans were treated for injuries.

Warnings were made in the media that PSL security standards appeared to have slipped‚ and lives might be lost.

In last weekend’s Carling Black Label preseason match to the 2017-18 season between Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates two fans lost their lives in a stampede outside FNB Stadium.