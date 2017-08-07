Ajax Cape Town have confirmed the signing of former University of Pretoria winger Innocent Nemukondeni.

Ajax have handed the 25-year-old a four-year deal‚ giving him a route back into the Premier League.

“It is such a huge pleasure and privilege to have signed‚ being here is a great feeling and I don’t know what to say‚” Nemukondeni said in a statement.

Ajax had announced earlier in the day that they had made three new signings.

A second turned out to be a new addition to their marketing team and the third never materialised in what was a tortuous unveiling on Twitter spread over some four hours.

Nemukondeni made his debut for AmaTuks in a 5-0 Nedbank Cup victory over lower league Polokwane City Rovers in the 2015/16 Premier Soccer League season.

He scored on debut‚ and in three of his first four games for AmaTuks‚ but made just nine appearances in his maiden campaign that ended in relegation.

He dropped down a division with the team‚ but featured just eight times for AmaTuks in the NFD‚ his last appearance in December 2016.

Born in Meadowlands‚ Soweto‚ Nemukondeni played for Alexandra United in his early days and also had a spell on trial at Belgian side Gent.