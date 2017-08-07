Coach Eric Tinkler is bracing himself for a tough start to SuperSport United’s season that sees the side involved in five “massive” games over the next weeks that includes two meetings with Kaizer Chiefs.

Tinkler has had his players back in pre-season for a little over two weeks after their extended 2016/17 campaign that only finished with the final group games in the African Confederation Cup on July 8.

SuperSport begin the new season with an MTN8 quarterfinal against Chiefs on August 12‚ followed by league matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Chiefs‚ and then a two-legged Confederation Cup quarterfinal with Zambian side Zesco United.

“I’ve got five massive games to start and every single one is hugely important to us‚” Tinkler says.

“We go Chiefs‚ Sundowns‚ Chiefs‚ Zesco‚ Zesco‚ and after that we could be in the MTN8 and Confederation Cup semifinals‚ and top of the league‚ or we could be out of a couple of competitions and struggling.

“So they are huge games for us and we have to do everything we can to prepare well‚ on and off the pitch‚ and make sure we are ready.”

Tinkler says his players were in desperate need of a break‚ but that they have come back to training looking sharp and hungry.

“Everything has been good so far‚ the players have been back two weeks and they didn’t lose much fitness‚ even though it was important to give them the break. Overall the squad has responded well.”

Tinkler says there was no opportunity for him to come in and make major changes to the way SuperSport play.

“I couldn't afford to do that‚ we haven’t had a lot of time‚ it’s not a normal six week pre-season where you can work on a lot of things.

"It would have been silly for us to make huge changes‚ we tried to bring in one or two elements‚ but that is it.”

SuperSport have been quiet in the transfer market so far‚ though they have seen defender Thato Mokeke and winger Dove Wome return from loan spells at Cape Town City and Orlando Pirates respectively.

Full-back Siyabonga Nhlapo is an arrival from BidVest Wits who can slot straight into the side‚ but Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube‚ a new arrival from Highlanders‚ is seen as one for the future.

“There are couple of positions we looking to add depth and we are in negotiations with some players‚” Tinkler said without revealing names.

“We also have some trialists with us‚ but we are like any other club‚ when we hear that a player might be available and we think he will add value‚ we will try to bring him in.”

Tinkler joined SuperSport having led Cape Town City to third last season and the Telkom Knockout‚ replacing Stuart Baxter who was elevated to the national team job.