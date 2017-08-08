Tokelo Rantie is hoping for a better season in Turkey after admitting he struggled at Genclerbirligi in the last campaign.

Rantie proved his worth again in a national team jersey when he netted Bafana Bafana’s opener in the 2-0 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier away in Nigeria in June‚ and coach Stuart Baxter will now hope that regular game-time for his club will be a boost ahead of the crucial World Cup qualifiers coming up later in the year.

Rantie made just 12 starts for Genclerbirligi in the last campaign‚ to go with 11 substitute appearances‚ scoring six goals in the process.

But he says his teething problems at the club are now a thing of the past and he is raring to go in the new campaign.