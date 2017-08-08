Mario Booysen is in the dark over reported talks between his club‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and Orlando Pirates over a move to the Buccaneers‚ the Bafana Bafana CHAN captain has said.

Reports have been that there have been talks for the Sundowns centreback‚ who was out on loan to SuperSport United last season‚ but has currently been recalled to Chloorkop while his future is decided‚ to possibly join the Buccaneers.

African champions Sundowns have apparently been struggling to find players among their ranks willing to go to Pirates as part of a swap deal for Bucs captain Oupa Manyisa‚ who last week joined the Brazilians.

Booysen‚ though‚ said of his position for the moment: “I’m a Sundowns player."