Booysen in the dark over reported talks between his club Sundowns and Pirates

08 August 2017 - 15:26 By Marc Strydom
Bafana Bafana stand-in captain Mario Booysen during the CHAN 2018 Qualifying - 2nd Leg match between South Africa and Botswana at Moruleng Stadium on July 22, 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mario Booysen is in the dark over reported talks between his club‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and Orlando Pirates over a move to the Buccaneers‚ the Bafana Bafana CHAN captain has said.

Reports have been that there have been talks for the Sundowns centreback‚ who was out on loan to SuperSport United last season‚ but has currently been recalled to Chloorkop while his future is decided‚ to possibly join the Buccaneers.

African champions Sundowns have apparently been struggling to find players among their ranks willing to go to Pirates as part of a swap deal for Bucs captain Oupa Manyisa‚ who last week joined the Brazilians.

Booysen‚ though‚ said of his position for the moment: “I’m a Sundowns player."

Pressed about his knowledge of talks between Downs and Pirates‚ he said: “I don’t have anything on that.

“I can’t mention anything on that‚ I don’t have any information‚ I don’t know what’s happening – so‚ ja.”

Booysen was speaking after Bafana’s African Nations Championship squad's training session at the grounds of Marks Park FC in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

The lanky centreback has been the captain of South Africa’s Chan squad‚ who meet Zambia in East London on Saturday in the first leg of a third round qualifying match‚ the winners of which reach next year's finals in Kenya.

- TimesLIVE

