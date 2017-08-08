Coach Benni McCarthy admits he's nervously biting his teeth ahead of his PSL debut

Benni McCarthy admits he is as nervous as he has ever been before a football game as he awaits his managerial debut on Saturday when Cape Town City take on Polokwane City in the quarter-final of the MTN8.

City are home at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday afternoon (3pm kick off) but McCarthy says his side are ready to prove last season’s heroics were no fluke.

“I’m really nervous‚" he said on Tuesday.

"It’s a massive step for me now that I’m in charge but I couldn’t have gone into battle for my first game with a better bunch of guys. They have been superb.

"Super professional‚ very helpful and willing to learn.