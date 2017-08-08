Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs confirm Mamelodi Sundowns' interest in George Lebese

08 August 2017 - 18:11 By Mninawa Ntloko
George Lebese of Kaizer Chiefs.
George Lebese of Kaizer Chiefs.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

George Lebese's exit from Naturena has moved a step closer after Kaizer Chiefs confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Mamelodi Sundowns have shown an interest in the player.

Chiefs Football Manager Bobby Motaung confirmed that Sundowns have made a formal approach for the services of the winger and they are in talks with the Brazilians.

“We have received an offer from Sundowns. However‚ at this stage of proceedings an agreement regarding a transfer fee has not been reached‚" said Motaung.

Motaung said the club will give an update in due course on the matter.

The news comes a day after Chiefs coach Steve Komphela said he was confident that the player would stay on at Chiefs and fight for his place in the team next season.

Komphela insisted that he has been in constant discussion with Lebese and the player himself was keen to stay on at Naturena after struggling to pin down a permanent starting berth at AmaKhosi last season.

But it appears the winger is now on his way out and the transfer could be confirmed by the end of the week.

READ MORE

Polokwane City coach Bernard Molekwa says he is 'spoilt for choice'

Polokwane City coach Bernard Molekwa says he is “spoilt for choice” with his selection ahead of the MTN8 quarterfinal away at Cape Town City on ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Booysen in the dark over reported talks between his club Sundowns and Pirates

Mario Booysen is in the dark over reported talks between his club‚ Mamelodi Sundowns‚ and Orlando Pirates over a move to the Buccaneers‚ the Bafana ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Bafana Bafana striker Tokelo Rantie feels more settled in Turkey

Tokelo Rantie is hoping for a better season in Turkey after admitting he struggled at Genclerbirligi in the last campaign.
Sport
3 hours ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs confirm Mamelodi Sundowns' interest in George Lebese Soccer
  2. Polokwane City coach Bernard Molekwa says he is 'spoilt for choice' Soccer
  3. Bafana Bafana striker Tokelo Rantie feels more settled in Turkey Soccer
  4. Coach Benni McCarthy admits he's nervously biting his teeth ahead of his PSL ... Soccer
  5. World Champs Tuesday schedule: History beckons for SA athletes in London Sport

Latest Videos

Malema's full speech: 'Vote Duduzane's father out'
No-confidence vote: all the numbers you need to know
X