Kaizer Chiefs confirm Mamelodi Sundowns' interest in George Lebese

George Lebese's exit from Naturena has moved a step closer after Kaizer Chiefs confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Mamelodi Sundowns have shown an interest in the player.

Chiefs Football Manager Bobby Motaung confirmed that Sundowns have made a formal approach for the services of the winger and they are in talks with the Brazilians.

“We have received an offer from Sundowns. However‚ at this stage of proceedings an agreement regarding a transfer fee has not been reached‚" said Motaung.

Motaung said the club will give an update in due course on the matter.

The news comes a day after Chiefs coach Steve Komphela said he was confident that the player would stay on at Chiefs and fight for his place in the team next season.

Komphela insisted that he has been in constant discussion with Lebese and the player himself was keen to stay on at Naturena after struggling to pin down a permanent starting berth at AmaKhosi last season.

But it appears the winger is now on his way out and the transfer could be confirmed by the end of the week.