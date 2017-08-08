Manchester United trust in Jose Mourinho's second-season recipe

After qualified success in his maiden campaign as Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho will hope to dust off his tried and tested second-season formula in 2017-18.

Mourinho led United to victory in the League Cup and Europa League last season, the latter yielding a place in the Champions League, but their football was drab and they finished a distant sixth in the league.

Having won the league in his second season in his last five jobs -- Porto, Chelsea (twice), Inter Milan and Real Madrid -- he will be expected to mount a strong title challenge at the very least.

"Can we win it? We can, but maybe we won't," Mourinho told ESPN in a recent interview.

"Everything is good and strong, but some of them (other clubs) are really strong in the market, so it is going to be difficult.

"Normally the second season should be better than the first because you know the club, you know the players. The players, they know you.