Tinkler happy with players fitness levels ahead of grueling schedule

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler is happy with his players' fitness levels ahead of the new season as he prepares for his first match since his appointment to replace Stuart Baxter last month.

Tinkler believes the fact that SuperSport played their last competitive match as recently as July 8 when they advanced to the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederations Cup‚ coupled with a well-timed break given to the players‚ will stand them in good stead for the coming season.

“Ja‚ you know I sat down with our sports scientist Zack and we discussed what is the maximum time we could give the players off and also ensuring that the players don't lose their physical preparation‚” said Tinkler.