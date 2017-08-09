It says something that Stuart Baxter opted to use part of his time this week strengthening his relationship with Premier League clubs rather than preparing his under-strength Bafana Bafana for their African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against Zambia.

Quite apart from the tribulations the coach has experienced assembling a competitive squad for the first leg of the third round CHAN qualifier in East London for local-based players‚ this is an ongoing process Baxter sees as crucial to his and the national team’s success.

Baxter missed South Africa’s training session on Tuesday to go to Kaizer Chiefs’ headquarters at Naturena.

“I think talking to the clubs is sensible because they have the players who will represent the national team‚” he explained on Wednesday.