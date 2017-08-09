Stuart Baxter used his recent European trip to make contact with some of Bafana Bafana’s overseas brigade‚ and two South African-born players with view to potentially luring them to the national team of their birth.

The Bafana coach returned from the trip early this week.

He did not want to disclose the names of the two players‚ though they are likely to have been Juventus’s 23-year-old right-back Joel Untersee and Olympiacos’s 18-year-old centreback Panagiotis Retsos‚ a target of Arsenal.

Both were born in Johannesburg.

Baxter said there seemed a good possibility of convincing one of the players he met to play for Bafana‚ while the other was less hopeful.