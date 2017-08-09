Cavin Johnson flew into Durban on Wednesday morning to begin his new job at AmaZulu‚ going straight to a friendly game organised by the club to get to know his new players.

Johnson had been appointed on Tuesday night in a surprise move by Usuthu as they fired Joey Antipas and brought in the experienced former Platinum Stars and SuperSport United coach with just over a week to the kick off of the new season.

Negotiations had been on-going for a while as Johnson also pondered offers from Baroka FC and Polokwane City.

But taking charge of AmaZulu‚ he said on Wednesday‚ would be an exciting challenge.

“I looked long and hard at the whole layout of AmaZulu and I think it’s a club of great potential‚” he told TimesLIVE as he stepped off the plane at King Shaka Airport.