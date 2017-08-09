Menzi Masuku has dropped off the radar so far since featuring for South Africa at last year’s Olympics in Brazil that a Bafana Bafana call-up for Saturday's low-key Chan qualifier against Zambia is seen as a lifeline by the former Orlando Pirates forward.

Masuku‚ following a starring role in Bafana’s Cosafa Cup victory under Shakes Mashaba in Windhoek in June 2016‚ started the 0-0 draw against Brazil and 1-1 draw against Iraq‚ and was a substitute in the 1-0 defeat against Denmark‚ for the SA U-23s at Rio 2016.

On his return Masuku was surprisingly and somewhat unceremoniously released by Pirates to join Chippa United.

A year later the talented but perhaps wayward forward can only look back on a 2016-17 season in Port Elizabeth where he did not score in 18 league games and admit: “I haven’t been doing well.”