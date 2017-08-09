McCarthy turns to former Bafana Bafana strike partner Bartlett
Benni McCarthy is turning to his former national team strike partner Shaun Bartlett for some help ahead of his managerial debut on Saturday when Cape Town City take on Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarter-finals.
Bartlett’s University of Pretoria side played against Polokwane City in a pre-season friendly last week and McCarthy has called up his old Bafana teammate to provide some insight on the opposition.
“I spoke to him and asked him for some footage. We couldn’t find anything on Polokwane City so we are little bit blindfolded going into Saturday’s game‚” said McCarthy.
“But the focus is on us‚ how hard we work and how well we do things. And also not to get surprised by the opponent.
"But we are still trying to find little bits of information here and there.
“Hopefully Shaun can come through with some footage of their friendly game and information on how they set up and the personnel they are going to use more or less so that we have an idea.”
Capetonians McCarthy and Bartlett are the top two scorers in Bafana history and played together in attack for South Africa at the 1998 World Cup in France.
While McCarthy begins his first head coaching job‚ Bartlett has previous top flight coaching experience with Lamontville Golden Arrows and AmaTuks but starts a second season in the National First Division later this month.
- TimesLIVE
