McCarthy turns to former Bafana Bafana strike partner Bartlett

Benni McCarthy is turning to his former national team strike partner Shaun Bartlett for some help ahead of his managerial debut on Saturday when Cape Town City take on Polokwane City in the MTN8 quarter-finals.

Bartlett’s University of Pretoria side played against Polokwane City in a pre-season friendly last week and McCarthy has called up his old Bafana teammate to provide some insight on the opposition.

“I spoke to him and asked him for some footage. We couldn’t find anything on Polokwane City so we are little bit blindfolded going into Saturday’s game‚” said McCarthy.