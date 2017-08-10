Ex-Orlando Pirates captain Oupa Manyisa settling into new life at Mamelodi Sundowns

Oupa Manyisa may be a shadow of the player he was at the peak of his powers but Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana expects their recent acquisition to regain his bearings in his new surroundings and fire from all cylinders again.

The 29-year-old Manyisa‚ who joined the Brazillians on a three-year deal last week‚ joined his new teammates on the last day of their mini pre-season camp at the Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg on Saturday morning and Kekana says the former Orlando Pirates captain has looked jovial since his arrival.

“Oupa is settling in very well and I am happy to see him enjoying life with his new teammates‚” said Kekana.

“He has been showing a big smile on his face and it shows that we are going to have a good season with him.