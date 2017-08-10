Soccer

George Lebese leaves Kaizer Chiefs and joins Mamelodi Sundowns

10 August 2017 - 16:29 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Lebese.
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder George Lebese.
Image: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that star attacking midfielder George Lebese has been sold to rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

Negotiations between the two sides have been ongoing and Lebese‚ who was born in Mamalodi 28 years ago‚ has become Sundowns’ second biggest signing of the off-season after Oupa Manyisa from Orlando Pirates.

Sundowns are yet to confirm the move and how long has Lebese signed for them.

Itumeleng Khune makes promises to success-starved Kaizer Chiefs fans

Encouragingly for Kaizer Chiefs fans‚ their team’s captain and superstar goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has promised a new approach from a fresh Amakhosi ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Kaizer Chiefs confirm Mamelodi Sundowns' interest in George Lebese

George Lebese's exit from Naturena has moved a step closer after Kaizer Chiefs confirmed on Tuesday afternoon that Mamelodi Sundowns have shown an ...
Sport
1 day ago

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Faf du Plessis lets slip West Indies all-rounder Ottis Gibson is the new ... Cricket
  2. Mamelodi Sundowns confirm the capture of George Lebese's signature Soccer
  3. Itumeleng Khune makes promises to success-starved Kaizer Chiefs fans Soccer
  4. Ex-Orlando Pirates captain Oupa Manyisa settling into new life at Mamelodi ... Soccer
  5. Why Victor Matfield jumped at the opportunity to join the Lions' coaching set-up Rugby

Latest Videos

'Touch me and I'll sue the s**t out of you’: alleged racist incident at Durban ...
Fikile Mbalula says Manana has not had preferential treatment

Related articles

  1. I am not joining Orlando Pirates‚ says Wits and Bafana captain Hlatshwayo Soccer
  2. Ayanda Patosi can't wait to play in the same team with Teko Modise Soccer
  3. Verbal abuse by players to be punished with an indirect free kick in the new ... Soccer
  4. Orlando Pirates confirm appointment of Rhulani Mokwena as new assistant to ... Soccer
  5. Elias Pelembe remains hungry ahead of his 11th PSL season Soccer
X