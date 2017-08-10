George Lebese leaves Kaizer Chiefs and joins Mamelodi Sundowns
10 August 2017 - 16:29
Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that star attacking midfielder George Lebese has been sold to rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.
Dreams DO COME TRUE #WelcomeGeorge #sundowns George Lebese. pic.twitter.com/7qAp9iipdl"— Law Best Charlton (@Muthy_Omnandy) August 10, 2017
Negotiations between the two sides have been ongoing and Lebese‚ who was born in Mamalodi 28 years ago‚ has become Sundowns’ second biggest signing of the off-season after Oupa Manyisa from Orlando Pirates.
George Lebese has been sold to Mamelodi Sundowns. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours #ThankYouLebese #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/VU00cFp1in— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 10, 2017
Sundowns are yet to confirm the move and how long has Lebese signed for them.
- TimesLIVE
