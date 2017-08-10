I am not joining Orlando Pirates‚ says Wits and Bafana captain Hlatshwayo
Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo says there is no truth in the speculation that he's joining Orlando Pirates.
Hlatshwayo‚ who grew up supporting the Buccaneers‚ has been linked with a move to Parktown‚ but he has put an end to the speculation.
“I've heard the rumours and to be honest‚ no-one has come to me from Pirates. As far as I know‚ I'm still contracted to Wits‚” said the Soweto-born defender.
He has two years left on his contract with the Clever Boys.
The 27-year-old insisted that his focus is on helping the Clever Boys defend their MTN8 crown‚ as well as the league.
“The league is about to start now and I will appreciate if we focus on that. I'm staying with Bidvest Wits‚” confirmed Hlatshwayo.
With this out of the way‚ the 2016/17 Absa Premiership Defender of the Season is focused on having another stellar season with the Sturrock Park-based outfit.
Wits will play Golden Arrows in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Bidvest Stadium on Friday (8pm) and “Tyson” said they are raring to go.
“Every player is looking forward to our game against Arrows. We had a long pre-season‚ but it's something that we are used to‚” he said.
“Personally‚ I think everyone will come out guns blazing at us and obviously‚ for us is to keep doing what we did (last season).”
Hlatshwayo believes Wits are ready for the challenge and they will put up a great fight to ensure success again in the new campaign.
“First we know what to expect from Arrows.
"We know the kind of team they are and like you say‚ they are unpredictable.
"We know they have speedy players and we have to prepare for those counter attacks‚” Hlatshwayo added.
- TimesLIVE
