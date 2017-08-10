Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo says there is no truth in the speculation that he's joining Orlando Pirates.

Hlatshwayo‚ who grew up supporting the Buccaneers‚ has been linked with a move to Parktown‚ but he has put an end to the speculation.

“I've heard the rumours and to be honest‚ no-one has come to me from Pirates. As far as I know‚ I'm still contracted to Wits‚” said the Soweto-born defender.

He has two years left on his contract with the Clever Boys.