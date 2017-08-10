Soccer

I am not joining Orlando Pirates‚ says Wits and Bafana captain Hlatshwayo

10 August 2017 - 10:57 By Tiyani Mabasa
Bafana Bafana and Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo has a moment of prayer during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying match between Nigeria and South Africa at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on June 10, 2017 in Uyo State, Nigeria.
Bafana Bafana and Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo has a moment of prayer during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying match between Nigeria and South Africa at Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on June 10, 2017 in Uyo State, Nigeria.
Image: Kabiru Abubakar/Gallo Images

Bidvest Wits captain Thulani Hlatshwayo says there is no truth in the speculation that he's joining Orlando Pirates.

Hlatshwayo‚ who grew up supporting the Buccaneers‚ has been linked with a move to Parktown‚ but he has put an end to the speculation.

“I've heard the rumours and to be honest‚ no-one has come to me from Pirates. As far as I know‚ I'm still contracted to Wits‚” said the Soweto-born defender.

He has two years left on his contract with the Clever Boys.

Bafana coach Baxter explains why he returned to Naturena to see Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung

It says something that Stuart Baxter opted to use part of his time this week strengthening his relationship with Premier League clubs rather than ...
Sport
23 hours ago

The 27-year-old insisted that his focus is on helping the Clever Boys defend their MTN8 crown‚ as well as the league.

“The league is about to start now and I will appreciate if we focus on that. I'm staying with Bidvest Wits‚” confirmed Hlatshwayo.

With this out of the way‚ the 2016/17 Absa Premiership Defender of the Season is focused on having another stellar season with the Sturrock Park-based outfit.

Wits will play Golden Arrows in the MTN8 quarterfinals at Bidvest Stadium on Friday (8pm) and “Tyson” said they are raring to go.

“Every player is looking forward to our game against Arrows. We had a long pre-season‚ but it's something that we are used to‚” he said.

Cavin Johnson arrives in Durban to begin life as new AmaZulu coach

Cavin Johnson flew into Durban on Wednesday morning to begin his new job at AmaZulu‚ going straight to a friendly game organised by the club to get ...
Sport
1 day ago

“Personally‚ I think everyone will come out guns blazing at us and obviously‚ for us is to keep doing what we did (last season).”

Hlatshwayo believes Wits are ready for the challenge and they will put up a great fight to ensure success again in the new campaign.

“First we know what to expect from Arrows.

"We know the kind of team they are and like you say‚ they are unpredictable.

"We know they have speedy players and we have to prepare for those counter attacks‚” Hlatshwayo added.

- TimesLIVE

Most read

  1. Ayanda Patosi can't wait to play in the same team with Teko Modise Soccer
  2. I am not joining Orlando Pirates‚ says Wits and Bafana captain Hlatshwayo Soccer
  3. Caster Semenya is back in action on Thursday night Sport
  4. Ernie Els joins elite company to play in his 100th major at the US PGA ... Sport
  5. Elias Pelembe remains hungry ahead of his 11th PSL season Soccer

Latest Videos

Young man hits and kicks schoolgirl in violent attack (warning: graphic footage)
Young man hits and kicks schoolgirl in violent attack (warning: graphic footage)

Related articles

  1. Baxter close to convincing new overseas-based players to change allegiance to ... Soccer
  2. Bafana coach Baxter explains why he returned to Naturena to see Chiefs boss ... Soccer
  3. Cavin Johnson arrives in Durban to begin life as new AmaZulu coach Soccer
  4. Forgotten Menzi Masuku grateful for lifeline offered by Bafana Bafana coach ... Soccer
  5. McCarthy turns to former Bafana Bafana strike partner Bartlett Soccer
  6. Kaizer Chiefs confirm Mamelodi Sundowns' interest in George Lebese Soccer
  7. Polokwane City coach Bernard Molekwa says he is 'spoilt for choice' Soccer
  8. Booysen in the dark over reported talks between his club Sundowns and Pirates Soccer
  9. Bafana Bafana striker Tokelo Rantie feels more settled in Turkey Soccer
  10. Coach Benni McCarthy admits he's nervously biting his teeth ahead of his PSL ... Soccer
  11. Tinkler happy with players fitness levels ahead of grueling schedule Soccer
X