Encouragingly for Kaizer Chiefs fans‚ their team’s captain and superstar goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has promised a new approach from a fresh Amakhosi this season.

Perhaps less encouragingly‚ Khune did not want to elaborate on exactly what that new approach was.

Supporters of the country’s biggest club might be forgiven for expecting more of the same from a mediocre two seasons without a trophy under coach Steve Komphela‚ finishing fifth and fourth in the league.

Khune‚ though‚ was adamant that the Chiefs who will be on view in their first competitive match in Saturday’s MTN8 quarterfinal against SuperSport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban (8.15 pm) will be a far tighter outfit all-round.

“We leave tomorrow for Durban‚ and look forward to hosting SuperSport United‚ who are a very tough team to beat‚” the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper said in an MTN8 press conference at the PSL’s offices on Thursday.