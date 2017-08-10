Mamelodi Sundowns confirm the capture of George Lebese's signature
10 August 2017 - 16:37
Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the capture of former Kaizer Chiefs star George Lebese.
Lebese‚ who was born in Mamalodi 28 years ago‚ becomes the second high profile arrival at Sundowns during the off-season after they signed Oupa Manyisa from Orlando Pirates last week.
Lebese joins an already strong Sundowns midfield attacking department that boast the likes of Themba Zwane‚ Anthony Laffor‚ Khama Biliat‚ Percy Tau and Thapelo Morena.
George Lebese has been sold to Mamelodi Sundowns. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours #ThankYouLebese #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/VU00cFp1in— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 10, 2017
- TimesLIVE
