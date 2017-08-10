Soccer

Mamelodi Sundowns confirm the capture of George Lebese's signature

10 August 2017 - 16:37 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Newly signed Mamelodi Sundowns' winger George Lebese.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed the capture of former Kaizer Chiefs star George Lebese.

Lebese‚ who was born in Mamalodi 28 years ago‚ becomes the second high profile arrival at Sundowns during the off-season after they signed Oupa Manyisa from Orlando Pirates last week.

Lebese joins an already strong Sundowns midfield attacking department that boast the likes of Themba Zwane‚ Anthony Laffor‚ Khama Biliat‚ Percy Tau and Thapelo Morena.

- TimesLIVE

