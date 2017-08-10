Orlando Pirates confirm appointment of Rhulani Mokwena as new assistant to Micho Sredojevic
Orlando Pirates have confirmed the appointment of Rhulani Mokwena as assistant to Muicho Sredojevic.
The club said that Sredojevic recommended Mokwena but this development has cast doubt on the futures of Benson Mhlongo and Harold Legodi‚ who assisted departed Kjell Jonevret.
“Rhulani's approach to tasks is done in a commitment that is noteworthy. I am pleased that he accepted the challenge‚” said Sredojevic.
Mokwena thanked Sundowns for the opportunity and support they gave him during his time to kick start his coaching career at the highest level.
“I thank the President Patrice Motsepe and the coach Pitso Mosimane for not only providing me with an opportunity but the grace with which they accepted and supported my acceptance of the Orlando Pirates challenge‚” said Mokoena.
- TimesLIVE
