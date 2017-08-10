Orlando Pirates confirm appointment of Rhulani Mokwena as new assistant to Micho Sredojevic

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the appointment of Rhulani Mokwena as assistant to Muicho Sredojevic.

The club said that Sredojevic recommended Mokwena but this development has cast doubt on the futures of Benson Mhlongo and Harold Legodi‚ who assisted departed Kjell Jonevret.

“Rhulani's approach to tasks is done in a commitment that is noteworthy. I am pleased that he accepted the challenge‚” said Sredojevic.