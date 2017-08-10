Tweaks to the rules of the game are to be implemented from Friday night when the start of the MTN8 heralds the beginning of the new season as worldwide adoption of changes to the laws comes into effect.

Match officials have already been briefed about the changes decided earlier this year by the International Football Association Board‚ the body that administers the rules of football‚ and have to start applying them from the opening quarter-final between Bidvest Wits and Lamontville Golden Arrows in Johannesburg.

But as opposed to last year‚ when significant offside rule changes were made‚ the latest from the IFAB is largely procedural and will not affect spectators’ understanding of the game.