Jonevret speaks out on interference and decision-making at Orlando Pirates
Former Orlando Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret has spoken of his frustration of having little involvement in the real decision-making at Orlando Pirates and says being sidelined was the reason behind his departure from the club.
Jonevret‚ speaking to Swedish television‚ lifted the lid on the workings at the club‚ where a succession of coaches have worked with the players on a daily basis but had no input on transfers and player acquisition and frequently had to put up with interference from officials.
The Swedish coach‚ who was in South Africa for only five months and made little impression at the ailing club‚ also kept up the narrative that he had resigned rather than been forced from the job even though Milutin Sredojevich had already been lined up to take over from him.
“It’s not a decision that co
mes from nowhere. The working conditions are very special in the club. You are not very involved‚ and that’s frustrating‚” Jonevret told the Swedish sports TV channel.
“You want so much to help but you really cannot. I felt that it could not continue as it was and felt it was best to leave. So I quit.
“Communication was not very good and it was difficult to make my voice heard. It’s a big club with very many who want to be involved and make decisions‚” added Jonevret in a reference to boardroom interference.
“The political aspect is extraordinary in the club‚” he said.
“But there are no hard feelings at all. Me and the club separated as friends. This was the best for both.”
The 55-year-old Jonevret joined Pirates when they were in 11th place in the Absa Premiership standings and did not improve their position as they finished in their worst placing in 20 years.
But he did take the team to the Nedbank Cup final‚ where an astonishing lack of tactical discipline in the decider in Durban saw them thumped 4-1 by SuperSport United.
Despite the poor record‚ Jonevret said he was still pleased to have had an opportunity to coach a team in South Africa.
“I've experienced something very special down there. It has given me more flavour. Now it’s about trying to move on. I still think I did a good job under difficult conditions.”
On the issue of his demise being planned for weeks before it actually happened‚ Jonevret added: “They probably knew that I was not happy at the end. There had been rumours that they are looking at other coaches and that they should get rid of me.
“The chairman said he thought I did a good job but that they might still move forward with someone else in the future. They were well prepared for my departure. You do not want to get fired – that’s not fun. This felt fair to me.
“I still feel incredibly lucky to keep up with my hobby. If any club is interested in me then I will listen to them. I'm not tired of coaching‚ on the contrary‚ I'm more determined. I love football and have much more left to give.”
Jonevret won the Swedish league and cup double with Djurgardens in 2005 and then coached two Norwegian clubs – Molde and Viking Stavanger.
- TimesLIVE
