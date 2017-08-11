Former Orlando Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret has spoken of his frustration of having little involvement in the real decision-making at Orlando Pirates and says being sidelined was the reason behind his departure from the club.

Jonevret‚ speaking to Swedish television‚ lifted the lid on the workings at the club‚ where a succession of coaches have worked with the players on a daily basis but had no input on transfers and player acquisition and frequently had to put up with interference from officials.

The Swedish coach‚ who was in South Africa for only five months and made little impression at the ailing club‚ also kept up the narrative that he had resigned rather than been forced from the job even though Milutin Sredojevich had already been lined up to take over from him.

“It’s not a decision that co